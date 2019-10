GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says the driver of a moped has died at the hospital after a crash in late September in Greenville County.

The crash happened around 1:00pm on Old Augusta Road on September 30, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the moped was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died Friday night.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.