ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.

The crash happened Friday at the corner of Belton Highway and U.S. 29, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said a vehicle ran a red light and hit a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, 80-year-old Gerald Tucker of Anderson, was taken to the hospital where he died around noon Tuesday.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.