LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a weekend crash in Laurens County.

The crash happened Saturday on Green Pond Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV was attempting to make a turn from Green Pond Road on to a private driveway when it was struck by a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver of the SUV later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.