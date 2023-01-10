GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 72 near Mill Road, just west of Greenwood.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 72 when it ran off the left side of the road into a yard before becoming lodged between two trees.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann of Abbeville, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.