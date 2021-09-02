Driver dies in crash on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon along North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 4:30pm on North Pleasantburg Drive near Piney Mountain Road.

Troopers said an SUV was attempting to turn left on to North Pleasantburg Drive from a private driveway and was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.