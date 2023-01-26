Emergency crews at scene of crash on U.S. 221 in Cherokee County, S.C., January 26, 2023 (From: Heidi Sandoval)

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a head-on crash on U.S. 221 in northern Cherokee County.

The crash happened on U.S. 221 near Studebaker Road just north of Chesnee around 3:45 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene while the driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as Ricky Ronald Jones.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.