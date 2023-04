LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died early Saturday morning following a single-car crash near Fountain Inn.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Kim Bark Lane.

Troopers said a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on Kim Bark Lane, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a mailbox, transformer and trees.

The driver of the vehicle died on the scene, according to troopers.

