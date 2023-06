GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 14 in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near East King Road.

Troopers said an SUV headed eastbound on Highway 14 went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then an embankment and a tree.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.