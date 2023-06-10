GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on I-385 near mile marker 24.

Troopers said a 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on I-385, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

