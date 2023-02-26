GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on US 25 near Gap Creek Road around 11:10 p.m.

Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road.

The vehicle then hit a barrier wall and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the person at this time.