GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on U.S. 221 near Old Mount Moriah Road around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on U.S. 221 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then hit multiple trees.

The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where they later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.