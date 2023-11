PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Pickens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Hagood Mill Road.

Troopers said a Chevy Silverado was traveling north when it ran off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver died at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.