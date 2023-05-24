LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Highway 66 about 2 miles west of Joanna.

Troopers said a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 66 when the vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

