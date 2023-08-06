UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died nearly a week after a crash in Union County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on July 27 on Highway 9 near Vaughn Road.

Troopers said a 2019 Ford pickup truck and a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck were traveling south on SC Highway 9. The Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto Vaughn Road and was hit on the driver’s side by the Ford truck.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet truck later died from their injuries on August 4.

The driver of the Ford truck was not injured. The driver was charged with unlawful passing.