ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.

Asheville Police said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Chapel Road.

Investigators said an SUV was headed westbound on Chapel Road when it ran off the road, through a yard, and into the back of a home.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Quentin Olando Thompson, died from his injuries at the scene.

Nobody inside the home was hurt in the crash.

The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.