CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died when their tractor trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-85 southbound near North Mountain Street (Exit 102).

Troopers said the tractor trailer ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.