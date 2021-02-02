Driver fleeing law enforcement dies in Spartanburg Co. crash

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened while troopers said they were attempting to flee from law enforcement in North Carolina.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Ray Blackley Road near Peachtree Road just after 9:00pm.

Highway Patrol said the driver was fleeing from Polk County deputies when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories