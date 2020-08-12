Driver fleeing traffic stop killed in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash killed the driver of a car which had just fled a traffic stop in Greenville County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle which then drove off shortly before 4:30pm.

Troopers said that car ran a stop sign at the corner of Piedmont Highway and Davis Road and was struck by an SUV.

A passenger in the car along with the driver of the SUV were both taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the car died en route to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

Nobody involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

