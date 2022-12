SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road.

Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard a noise.

The driver immediately fled the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.