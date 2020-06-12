Closings and Delays
Driver flown to hospital after truck flips on Anderson Co. highway

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver had to be flown to the hospital after a pickup truck flipped multiple times on an Anderson County highway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 8 near Spearman Road around 4:20pm, according to Highway Patrol.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the truck.

The driver was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Highway 8 is closed while crews work to clear the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

