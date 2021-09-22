Driver found dead a day after Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver was found dead Wednesday morning following a Spartanburg County crash which had happened a day earlier.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 8:30pm on Zion Hill Road just outside of Spartanburg.

Troopers said a minivan was crossing Zion Hill Road from a private drive when it ran off the road, into a field, and struck a tree.

The driver of the minivan was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

Highway Patrol said the crash was not discovered until 10:00am Wednesday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Rodney Robert Harris.

