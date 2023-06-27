ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man died Monday evening in a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in Williamston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Welcome Road near the intersection of Alliance Parkway around 6:57 p.m.

Troopers said the victim died at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified him as Michael Ethan Xavier Black, of Williamston.

Troopers learned that Black was traveling east when he crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling west.

Investigators said Black was leaving work at the Walgreen Distribution Center where he was employed for almost two years at the time of the collision.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, troopers said.

The crash is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the SCHP.