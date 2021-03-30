Driver identified, truck seized in investigation into deadly hit-and-run in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said Tuesday that they have identified the driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 24 in Anderson County.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00pm on March 27 on Highway 24 near Airport Road.

One vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Josephine Ann Nunn of Townville, was headed westbound on Highway 24 when it was struck by another vehicle. Nunn’s vehicle then ran off of the road and struck a concrete barrier. Nunn died at the scene.

The other vehicle drove away from the crash scene.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the other vehicle was believed to be a black Dodge four-door truck with silver accents.

Detectives said they identified the driver and seized the truck for examination and processing of potential evidence.

The sheriff’s office said they will continue to investigate along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Deputies said they will determine any possible criminal charges as their investigation continues.