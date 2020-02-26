Driver in custody after deputy hit during traffic stop, chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspect is in custody following a chase in the county Wednesday afternoon.

According to JT Foster, deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Michael Drive and Angela Drive in Piedmont at around 2:40 p.m.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and hit the deputy, as well as the deputy’s vehicle, before leading deputies on a chase that ended on Bessy Drive near Stewart.

Foster said the driver was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time.

According to Foster, the deputy hit by the suspect’s vehicle had minor cuts to their knee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the damaged patrol vehicle.