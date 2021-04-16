Driver killed during crash involving a firetruck in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – West Buncombe Fire Department fire officials said they were responding to a fire at Erwin High School when they were involved in a deadly crash.

According to a post on fire department’s Facebook page, the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Lees Creek Road near the entrance of Joe P. Eblen Intermediate School.

The firefighters rendered emergency care to the driver of the other vehicle before they were taken to an area hospital, the fire department said.

None of the firefighters were injured during the crash, according to the Facebook post.

The fire department released the following statement:

It causes great sadness to learn about the loss of life of the driver from yesterday’s accident. Our firefighters take pride in serving our community and helping those in need. To be part of such a tragic event deeply affects all of our firefighters and our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of the driver. We join our community in mourning the loss and offer prayers of healing for all. From The Office of the West Buncombe Fire Chief

We will update this story when more information becomes available.