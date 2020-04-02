Coroner IDs man killed in crash on Hwy 29 North in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Thursday morning during a single-crash on Highway 29 North.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:10 a.m. on US 29, about a mile north of Anderson.

Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Highway 29 when they went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the driver as Richard W. Breazeale, 48, of Belton.

Boseman said Breazeale died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.