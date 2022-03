ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver was killed Wednesday morning when their SUV overturned in Abbeville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Shaw Road near Beaver Lane.

Troopers said the driver lost control and was thrown from the SUV when it flipped.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Their identity has not yet been released.