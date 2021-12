ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed in an Anderson County crash on Carpenter Road Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at 11:30 p.m. the driver of a 2005 Ford Sedan was traveling south when they traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.

They were not wearing a seat belt and passed away at the scene, officials reported. Their identity has not been released.