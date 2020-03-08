Driver killed in single-car crash in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after his car hit a tree and overturned in Anderson County, early Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:40am on Dorchester Road near Belton.

Troopers said the victim’s car ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned multiple times, the coroner’s office said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kevious Shaidac Delph of Anderson.

The coroner said that speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store