Driver killed in single-car crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after his car hit a tree and overturned in Anderson County, early Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:40am on Dorchester Road near Belton.

Troopers said the victim’s car ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned multiple times, the coroner’s office said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kevious Shaidac Delph of Anderson.

The coroner said that speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.