Driver killed in single-vehicle car crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died as a result of a fatal single-vehicle car crash in Greenville County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on S.C. 14 near Simpsonville.

Troopers said 42- year-old the driver of a 2011 Toyota Sedan was traveling west when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was the only person in the car. Officials said they were not wearing a seat belted and ejected from the car.

The driver passed away at the scene, according to SCHP. Their identity has not been released.