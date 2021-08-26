Driver shot outside Cherokee Co. apartment complex

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving into a Cherokee County apartment complex.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old driver was turning from Goldmine Springs Road into the Magnolia Ridge Apartments when he was shot.

Investigators said they believe the shooter was in a white Toyota car and fired several shots into the victim’s car.

The victim, who was shot in his side, was driven to Cherokee Medical Center and later airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Captain Parnell with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 ext. 117 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.