Driver wanted in hit-and-run death of Greenville Co. teacher in custody, Highway Patrol says

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol said the man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Greenville County teacher on June 6 has been taken into custody.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Mantavious McMorris was arrested and charged with Hit and Run with Death, Reckless Homicide, and other traffic offenses.

McMorris has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

The crash happened on Sulphur Springs Road near Pinsley Circle around 1:14pm on Sunday, June 6.

33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, was entering a crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail when a vehicle traveling north hit her before leaving the scene, troopers said.

