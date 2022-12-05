GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- For commuters on I-85, this weekend brought more traffic flow changes.

Crews from the department of transportation worked overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, shifting the northbound lanes of I-85 onto the old southbound lanes.

It’s all a part of the Rocky Creek Bridge project, which as of Sunday afternoon, opened up a new exit lane for Pelham road. The dedicated exit will allow crews to begin stage 2 of the new bridge along I-85. The bridge will include the auxiliary lanes for the Pelham road interchange and the width for the future fourth lane in each direction along I-85.

With so many construction operations and changing lane closures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be attentive.

“Don’t drive distracted,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, SCHP. “Stay off your phone, and pay attention to what you’re doing. When you’re operating a motor vehicle, that’s your priority at that point in time because it can be a very dangerous thing.”

Highway Patrol says this is important not only for drivers’ safety but for the safety of construction crews too.

“There’s going to be a lot of construction workers working on the road out there and these individuals are out there just trying to make a paycheck, they’ve got families to support,” said Ridgeway.

DOT leaders want drivers to keep an eye out for detours. At times, exit 54 will be closed which means drivers will then have to detour to exit 56.