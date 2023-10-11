MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A drop-off mailbox was broken into at a Spartanburg County post office over the weekend.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to US Post Office – Moore located at 1129 Center Pointe Drive in reference to a vandalism/larceny.

Once deputies arrived, they spoke with an employee who said someone had broken into their drop-off mailbox in the front parking lot of the business.

The employee said the back door of the mailbox was pried open and the mail inside was stolen.

The employee said the last time they checked the mailbox was at the end of the business day on Saturday.

The post office was closed on Monday to observe Columbus Day.