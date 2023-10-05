UPSTATE S.C. (WSPA) — Officials say more than half of the Upstate is currently experiencing a moderate drought.

According to the South Carolina Water Resources Center, the current drought condition is “not the worst dry cycle they’ve seen but it could be better.”

To combat this drought, Jeffery Allen, director of the South Carolina Water Resources Center at Clemson University, said people should be aware of how much they are watering their yard and plants.

“I certainly wouldn’t water every single day. That’s not necessary because the plants that grow well in this area don’t need water every single day. Every other day is certainly fine or every two or three days when we’re in a drought situation,” said Allen.

Allen explained that scientific models are showing predictions of a “wetter winter” in the coming months.

“Good news is that kind of the long term forecast looks pretty good and we’re actually supposed to have an above normal precipitation over the winter this year in South Carolina. So we should recover from this minor drought pretty quickly,” said Allen.

Officials said you may have a notice on your water bill regarding an advisory to limit excessive water use for precautionary reasons.

The city of Hendersonville is requiring customers to conserve water due to a shortage.