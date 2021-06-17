Drowning reported at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Fire departments and law enforcement are at the scene of a reported drowning Thursday evening at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg County.

Crews were called to the scene on Goldmine Road just before 7:00pm.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to the scene for a reported drowning.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, multiple fire departments have responded to the scene and dive teams can be seen in the water.

Less than two weeks ago, an 11-year-old North Carolina boy drowned at the same location.