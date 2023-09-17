CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said that an investigation is underway after a man drowned in Lake Thicketty on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the victim and his wife had been fishing in the lake on Trout View Road on Saturday since 7 p.m.

According to the wife, she and her husband returned to the boat dock in the small flat-bottom boat on Sunday around 2 a.m. The couple were preparing to load the boat onto a trailer when it floated away from shore.

The wife said that her husband swam out in the lake and began to wave his hands to her moments later. She swam to him in an effort to pull him back, but he reportedly pushed her away and went under.

The coroner has identified the victim as Juan Lamarr Wyrtch, 51, of Roebuck. Wyrtch’s body was located on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

Wyrtch’s body was 60 feet offshore at a water depth of 17 feet, according to the aquatic rescue team from the Cherokee-Kings Creek Fire Department.

Wyrtch was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy report has been scheduled.