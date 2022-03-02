SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Drug prevention experts spoke to 7NEWS Wednesday after $3.7 million worth of drugs were seized In Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, its narcotics unit was tipped off that drugs were being shipped to Spartanburg by a freight company. A K-9 unit searched a container and discovered 28 kilograms of methamphetamine inside.

Last Friday, the shipment was delivered to a home on Convair Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Yajahira Sotelo-Quiterio accepted the shipment and was arrested by undercover officers. Officers also found millions of dollars worth of heroin and pressed pills inside the home.

Sotelo-Quiterio has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. She is also charged with unlawful neglect of a child because her child was at the home when the drugs were delivered.

“By removing drugs from our streets and investing in treatment and harm reduction services, we can reduce the harms of drug misuse while improving public safety and health,” said Melody Reid, the Director of Prevention Services of the Hazel Pittman Center.

Substance abuse prevention experts told 7NEWS pressed pills, heroin and methamphetamine use has become a problem in the Upstate. That is why they said they work hard to educate the public and support those battling addiction.

“Effective drug education is important,” said Reid.

“Substances continue to be an ongoing issue,” added Audrey Colin, a Senior Program Coordinator of Recovery Services at The Forrester Center. “I think Methamphetamine and opioids have been a problem for a long time and will continue to be that until we can get the right services in place to continue to meet the needs people have.”

Bond has not been set for Sotelo-Quiterio. She will appear before a circuit court judge.