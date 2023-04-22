GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office joined the Sheriff’s Office to collect unwanted prescription drugs in honor of national drug take-back day.

“When I started with the coroner’s office, we may have had 25…30… 40 drug overdoses a year,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis, Greenville County. “We’re averaging two a day now. Two a day.”

Ellis said now is the time to participate in events like this.

“We’ve got to do something because we’re losing 2 to 3 citizens a day,” said Ellis.

He said disposing of prescription drugs and opioids this way makes a difference. After collecting these drugs, they get passed on to the Drug Enforcement Administration where they are burned. Burning prevents the drugs from getting into the wrong hands…including in the mouth of an animal that may find them lying around.

It’s also safer for the environment and a way to get rid of any worries.

“It’s kind of like a sigh of relief that they can bring it somewhere and have it disposed of because a lot of people just don’t know what to do with the medication,” said Sgt. Natalie Hill, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Natalie Hill addressed the drug epidemic we are facing and said people in the county may not be aware of the free help available to them.

“People can often walk to the location and say ‘I need help’ and even if you have some type of controlled substance on you, this is a non-arrest program,” said Hill.

For more information on these locations in Greenville County that offer free help, click here.