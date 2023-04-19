SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 24th opportunity for the public to dispose of prescription drugs.

The disposal day will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 87 Garner Road.

According to the police department, the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue by giving the community a safe, legal and environmentally sound way to dispose of expired, unused prescription drugs.

The collection cannot accept liquids, needles, sharps, areoles, or creams. Items that can be collected include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

The police department says Americans should not dispose of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash. Both methods pose potential safety hazards to the community.

The Spartanburg Police Department hopes this effort will help reduce the abuse of prescription drugs and the hazards they pose to families and communities.