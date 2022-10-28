SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Drug Take Back Day events will happen across the Upstate on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration encourages people to throw away expired, unused, or unwanted medicine prescription medications that are no longer needed in the proper way.

Anderson County

This event will take place at AnMed North Campus located at 2000 E. Greenville St., Oglesby Center Flagpole Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenville County

This event will take place at Walmart located at 5009 Old Buncombe Road in Greenville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oconee County

This event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center, at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla and the Sheriff`s Office substation in Seneca, which is located behind the Emergency Room of Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Spartanburg County

This event will take place at the CPW Headquarters located at 301 McCall Street in Greer, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another event will take place at CVS Pharmacy located at 87 Garner Road in Spartanburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a complete list of the DEA’s Take Back Day locations, click here.