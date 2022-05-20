ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A drug trafficker was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in west Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said they made contact with the suspect, Cordero Burgin, on Deaverview Road. Burgin attempted to run from police, but he was unsuccessful. He was caught and taken into custody on the warrant charges.

Also, he was additionally charged with carrying a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and ecstasy, the police department said. Burgin was charged with the following:

trafficking in methamphetamine

trafficking in opium/heroin

trafficking in ecstasy

possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

possession with intent to sell or deliver opium/heroin

possession with intent to sell or deliver ecstasy

possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

resist, delay or obstruct

possession of drug paraphernalia

warrant: assault by strangulation

warrant: assault on a female

order for arrest: driving while impaired

order for arrest: driving while license revoked

Officers said the following was seized:

44.65 grams of methamphetamine

28.3 grams of ecstasy

4.41 grams of fentanyl

10.65 grams of crack cocaine

According to the police department, he was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking. He has a secured bond of $185,000.