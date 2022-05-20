ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A drug trafficker was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in west Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Officers said they made contact with the suspect, Cordero Burgin, on Deaverview Road. Burgin attempted to run from police, but he was unsuccessful. He was caught and taken into custody on the warrant charges.
Also, he was additionally charged with carrying a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and ecstasy, the police department said. Burgin was charged with the following:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- trafficking in opium/heroin
- trafficking in ecstasy
- possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine
- possession with intent to sell or deliver opium/heroin
- possession with intent to sell or deliver ecstasy
- possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- resist, delay or obstruct
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- warrant: assault by strangulation
- warrant: assault on a female
- order for arrest: driving while impaired
- order for arrest: driving while license revoked
Officers said the following was seized:
- 44.65 grams of methamphetamine
- 28.3 grams of ecstasy
- 4.41 grams of fentanyl
- 10.65 grams of crack cocaine
According to the police department, he was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking. He has a secured bond of $185,000.