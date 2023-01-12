HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.

According to the Honea Path Police Department, officers were patrolling the area when they found a suspicious vehicle at a business.

Officers investigated further which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found multiple controlled substances including 29.76 grams of methamphetamine as well as ammunition.

The police department said the vehicle was also found to be stolen from Simpsonville.

Austin Gaine Owens was arrested and charged with the following:

receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

possession of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V

receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more

trafficking in meth. or cocaine base – 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams

possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Owens is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on a $19,000 bond.