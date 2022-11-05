ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville teenager was arrested on Tuesday after the Asheville Police Department followed up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange.

The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The teen was arrested for possession of Ecstacy and a 9mm Polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun.”

The teenager was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of handgun by a minor, and felony possession of sch. 1.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.