DSS and SC Dept. of Ed still working to contact 300+ students

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina lawmakers are still working to make contact with every student in the state and making sure students are prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to return to school.

A special Senate subcommittee focused on children’s services met Wednesday afternoon to get an update on the number of “COVID-19 truant students” and how prepared the state is for students to return to schools in just a few weeks.

The Department of Social Services has been trying to track down students, who dropped off the radar when schools closed in March. There are still hundreds of students on a “no contact” list.

“Contacting the school to determine if the child has been registered, conducting clear searches to determine if other contact info is available, it’s a database we use to find hard to find information,”explained Michael Leach, the DSS director.

For the students who are in class, the Department of Education told senators Wednesday, they’re working to prepare for an unusual year and to understand exactly where the learning left off.

Katie Nilges with SCDE outlined what current academic opportunities are available to students right now. “Formative assessments will be administered during the LEAP days and during the first 10 days of the school year. This will provide us information on their mastery of content when they were out of school and the individual support they might need.”

The hardest part in preparing schools is establishing concrete guidelines.

SCDE has been working with DHEC to provide the best practices, but there is no one size fits all approach to how schools should reopen and handle possible positive cases of COVID-19.

Nilges continued,” There is no defined standard or threshold for schools closing there are many factors. for example, that’s not only the number of positive cases, but also the distribution of the cases in the school and the timing of the spread.”

DHEC will be working with schools to advise them on school closures and quarantine, however; those decisions will ultimately lie with the leadership in each district.

SCDE has also secured PPE for faculty, students and staff including 1 million face masks.