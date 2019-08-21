Duke Energy Foundations offers money to schools for extra supplies

Duke Energy Foundation is offering money to schools in need of supplies for children, in particular, Schools with a large free and reduced lunch need.

Duke Energy representatives said they want schools to apply now and they will walk you through the grant application process especially if you’re not familiar.



Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier said they’ve seen students struggle to find the supplies they need at a cost they can afford and staying stocked up all year long.



This is a total of $200,000 dollars for 43 SC school districts in the Duke service area. That’s about 275 schools with a 75% or higher free or reduced lunch population.



Mosier said the process has been streamlined to get funds to districts quickly and organizers said they will help in the application process to make sure more rural districts with smaller staff receive assistance.

Mosier said this will hopefully eliminate teachers having to dip into their own pockets for supplies as qualifying schools would receive up to $700 for supplies.



To apply visit communityaffairs@duke-energy.com

Eligible schools:

Abbeville 60, Anderson 1, 3,4 and 5, Cherokee 1, Chester 1, Chesterfield 1, Clarendon 1 and 2, Darlington 1, Dillon 4, Fairfield 1, Florence1, 3, 4 and 5, Georgetown 1, Greenville 1, Greenwood 50 and 51, Horry 1, Kershaw 1, Lancaster 1, Laurens 55 and 56, Lee 1, Marion 10, Marlboro 1, Newberry 1, Oconee 1, Pickens 1, Saluda 1, Spartanburg 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, Sumter 1, Union 1, Williamsburg 1, York 1 and 3.