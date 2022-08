GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County.

According to the company, an outage was reported around 2 a.m. due to equipment going offline. At that time, over 3,000 people were without power.

Thousands are still without power as of 8:02 a.m., Duke Energy said.

The company said the time of restoration is expected to be 3 p.m.

