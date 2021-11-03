Duke Energy partnering with food sharing companies to feed S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Duke Energy is partnering with several food organizations to make the month of November less stressful for folks who struggle with food insecurities.

For the first week, they’re here in the Upstate with mill village farms, passing out boxes full of healthy food.

Mill Village farms has been in the Upstate for awhile, but this is the first year they’re teaming up with Duke Energy to get even more food on the table for families in the area.

Mill Village gets their produce locally and hands out recipe cards so people know how to prepare it.

They say many food pantries don’t have healthy options, so that’s why they focus on putting fruits and vegetables in the boxes.

Duke Energy is also donating $250,000 to nearly 50 food sharing programs in South Carolina, leading up to Thanksgiving…

Communications Director at Duke Energy Ryan Mosier says, “There’s so much food insecurity, hunger issues in our communities. It’s really mind boggling. I believe that nearly 11% of people in our communities go without good meals, go without quality food. So we wanted to do something to help, so we thought that we could partner with one of our good friends here in the community, mill village farms, and a broader network to food share South Carolina.”

Duke Energy will also be supporting food distributions in other Upstate counties like Laurens, Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union.

For folks who are not experiencing food insecurities, you can donate money to Mill vVllage or volunteer to pass out boxes.