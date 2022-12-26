(WSPA) – After thousands experienced power outages over the holiday weekend, Duke Energy is asking customers to limit their power usage.

7NEWS previously reported that customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina were without power due to the strong arctic cold front that traveled across the United States.

In order to protect the energy grid, Duke Energy began temporary rolling outages to prevent longer widespread outages.

The company released the following statement:

“Extremely cold temperatures combined with increasing customer demand has strained the electric grid across the country,” said Jason Hollifield, Carolinas Storm Director. “We are grateful for our customers who saved energy this morning and we are asking them to conserve energy again tonight through tomorrow morning.”

The company said it projects an increase in customer demand as businesses reopen on Monday which could possibly require rotating outages again.

Duke Energy provided the following tips for customers to reduce energy consumption to help maintain supply for the region: