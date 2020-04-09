Duke Energy reports nearly 4,000 power outages in Greenville Co., 1,100 in Anderson Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy has nearly 4,000 reported power outages in Greenville County Thursday morning.

According to their website, 333 power outages have been reported in the downtown area. About 1,500 outages have been reported near the Fountain Inn area.

About 1,100 total outages have been reported in Anderson County.

Use caution while driving as power outages can cause traffic lights to be inoperable.

Never drive over downed power lines.

